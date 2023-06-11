June 11, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The injured Gladiator sequel crew members perform in a stunt sequence on set

Muhammad 51 mins ago 2 min read

image source, Universal/Getty

photo caption,

The original Gladiator was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won five

Several crew members who were filming Gladiator sequel in Morocco were injured in a sudden work accident on set.

Paramount Pictures, the film’s producer, said the injuries were not life-threatening and occurred during the filming of a planned stunt series.

The statement said that the crew members “are all in a stable condition and are still receiving treatment.”

earlier this week, I mentioned the sun An explosion occurred and six people went to the hospital.

A source told the newspaper, “It was terrifying – a huge ball of fire broke out, killing several crew members on its way. In my years of filming I had never witnessed an accident so frightening.”

They added, “Everyone who participated, from the lesser contestants to the star names, was shaken by this.”

In a statement, a Paramount Pictures spokesperson said, “The full safety and medical services teams on site were able to act quickly so that those affected received the necessary care immediately.”

They said it has “strict health and safety measures in place on all of our products” and will take “all necessary precautions as we resume production”.

According to Variety, None of the cast members were injured but six people have received treatment for burn injuries and four are still in hospital.

Sir Ridley Scott, who directed the original 2000 historical drama, returns to direct the second installment, which is due for release in November 2024.

No title has yet been announced for the sequel, which stars “Normal People” Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nelson.

The original film won five Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Russell Crowe, who played Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Emperor Commodus.

The film, set at the height of the Roman Empire, sees Maximus start out as a war hero before being forced to become a gladiator.

Gladiator grossed $457m (£355m) at the box office and revived the epic historical drama genre, which had fallen out of fashion for decades.

See also  Carrie Underwood expresses her gratitude to her family after they gave her 'about 70 pounds of cheese'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

British guards faint from the heat at the rehearsal for King Charles’ birthday parade

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Garth Brooks Says He’ll Sell Bud Lite At New Nashville Bar — Deadline

1 day ago Muhammad
2 min read

Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh passed away at the age of 52

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – New news on the situation of missing children in the Colombian jungle.

49 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Partners say Crispin Oddy will leave hedge fund after allegations of sexual misconduct

50 mins ago Izer
2 min read

The injured Gladiator sequel crew members perform in a stunt sequence on set

51 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

A white dwarf star enters an age of crystallization and turns into a ‘cosmic diamond’: ScienceAlert

58 mins ago Izer