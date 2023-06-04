The infighting between the Russians’ aides – abroad – is getting more and more intense

The controversy — in which Chechen politicians criticized Prigozhin’s military capabilities — has been resolved, but “Pandora’s box has already been opened,” the Wagner chief said. Without naming anyone, he said that if they continue their divisive tactics, they will go to hell. Sky News According to your information.

Dangerous games have become commonplace in the Kremlin towers… they simply destroy the Russian state

– he said.

The Institute for Military Studies (ISW) in Washington previously said that Prigozhin’s political influence became more vulnerable as Wagner’s forces were relieved of Bahmut after capturing much of the city. Prigozhin also claimed that pro-Moscow forces tried to blow up his men.

The founder of the Wagner mercenary group has warned that Russian elites must take the war in Ukraine seriously or risk losing the revolution.

Most likely, this situation is not good for Russia, so we should prepare for a tough battle. We are in a position to lose Russia – that is the main problem. We must end martial law

He said recently.

Kadyrov was given an important task

As Prigozhin became more vulnerable, Chechen special forces were tasked with an attack on Maringa, which leader Ramzan Kadyrov would try to use to increase his power like Boss Wagner.

Prigozhin said in his latest report that Wagner’s group would win a direct battle with “these Chechen forces called Akhmad,” but there would be heavy bloodshed.

And, as usual, he again referred to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the traditional army, branding the ministry a mess and saying it “doesn’t even exist.”

Neither party has yet publicly responded to these reports.

Earlier this week, Prigozhin said Chechen forces would not be able to capture the entire Donetsk region when they were forced out of the city by Kadyrov’s forces. Russia claims all of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR), but does not yet have full control over it.