The index – overseas – sends a tough message to NATO Putin and is ready for an armed conflict

The US-Russia talks on the situation in Ukraine began in Geneva. Although communication between the two countries is crucial in the current crisis situation, both sides believe that no major progress can be made.

According to local officials, the situation in Ukraine is close to the Cold War December Eventually, about 122,000 Russian soldiers were stationed on the border. As a result, the US diplomat faces severe sanctions He threatened And Russia in case of escalating tensions militarily.

However, there appears to be a way to resolve the conflict: following a telephone conversation between the US and Russian presidents today. They started Talks between the two countries in Geneva. The meetings between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Rybkov hope that Washington can prevent another Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The next meetings will take place in Brussels and Vienna.

Russia has been commanding troops near the Ukrainian border since May 2021, which has raised serious concerns over fears that Moscow is preparing to attack its neighbors. But so was the Kremlin for the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis He compared Current situation.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also said that if the talks failed, the Security Council would prepare for a “new armed conflict in Europe.” Financial Times.

According to previous reports, from the meetings anyway Moscow, Not even that US State Department Don’t expect big improvements.

(Cover: Wendy Sherman American [b] And Sergei Ryapkov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister [j3] Before the start of US-Russian talks on the Ukraine crisis in Geneva on January 10, 2022. Photo: DENIS BALIBOUSE / POOL / AFP)