The imposition of a parking fine in the Wolner case has come to light

Another post-executive story document was added 24.Hoo Possession.

It turned out that not a word or a word removed the disputed debt from the debtor’s account. Currently Esther M In custody There is corruption that shakes the executive hand.

Parking fines have also been imposed as a result of the new lawsuit, and the victim is Gabor Dioslagi, president of the Association for the Protection of the Interest of Private Investors. – In July 2020, HUF 61,874 was unexpectedly debited from my wife’s account. The bank statement contains the name of the enforcement M. Eszter and the incomplete enforcement file number. “Since he did not send us any letters or other documents, we do not know on what basis he collected the invoice,” Dioslagi told the news portal, who first tried to contact him by phone and then by email. .

Eventually, he lost 14 thousand forints and the extra charge for parking his contributions. – I actually had a controversial parking fine, which involved me in a twisted case in XII. District administration, first I won, then they on the second occasion. The problem was not in this, but in the enforcement process – said Gabor Dioslaki. According to him, MSster knew he was a protected person and did not have to deal with the abuses he had committed. The financial lawyer already felt hopeless in the fight and did not fight, wanting to swallow the loss.