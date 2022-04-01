The image of the International Space Station taken from Earth is so clear that you can see the astronauts

A man has captured one of the clearest images of the International Space Station ever taken from Earth.

German photographer Sebastian Voltmer took a great picture in which you can photograph two astronauts doing a spacewalk.

Sebastian took a “once in a lifetime” photo earlier last week and later shared his work on Twitter.

“I feel like I just took a once in a lifetime photo,” he wrote of the photo.

“This is probably the first Earth image to show two astronauts on Earth IS At the same time.”

The photo was taken on March 23 when the space station – which orbits the Earth at an altitude of 250 miles – passed over Germany.

At the time, astronauts Raja Chari and Matthias Maurer were climbing around the outside of an extraterrestrial laboratory during their planned space walk.

They performed a number of small parts installations and repairs during a seven-hour zero-gravity maintenance mission.

Sebastian captured the image through the C11 EdgeHD telescope from St Wendell in western Germany, the birthplace of ESA astronaut Maurer.

He is visible in action near the European Columbus Laboratory section of the International Space Station, while Raja appears on the “Canadarm2” robotic arm.

Sebastian’s original goal was to take a picture of the International Space Station while his compatriot was working abroad.

NASA astronauts Raja Chari and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer perform a spacewalk to install new hoses on the International Space Station’s radiator beam valve module. NASA

Astronauts Chary and Maurer were climbing around the outside of an extraterrestrial laboratory. Courtesy of SeVoSpace

NASA astronaut Raja Chari gestures to his family before being escorted to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft on November 10, 2021. Getty Images/Joe Riddell

Matthias Maurer, ESA astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS), can be seen on a video screen during a live call with the Federal President. Photo by Aliank / Christoph Soeder

Only two days later, after advice from fellow astrophotographer Philip Smith, did he realize that he had captured Raja as well.

Sebastian wrote: “Two days after the spacewalk happened, Smith called me.” spaceweather.com.

“He is an internationally known photographer for everything related to the International Space Station and has been featured in many media.

“Smith remarked in his obsession with the International Space Station on my picture that NASA astronaut Raja Chari could be spotted as well.”

The couple remain in the outpost and make up half of its current occupants.

Yesterday, a NASA astronaut finally returned to Earth after Russia earlier threatened to abandon him in space.

Mark Vande Hee, 55, arrived from the International Space Station on March 30 aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Vande Hei and two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dobrov, landed shortly after 07.28 a.m. ET (12.28 p.m. UK time).

In response to the sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the country’s space agency has hinted that it will leave it behind.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin posted an ominous video on March 13 depicting the mission’s astronauts flying home without Hei.

Rogozin is known for making inflammatory comments on social media in order to create panic in the West.

Roscosmos later clarified that he had no intention of leaving Hei behind.

This story originally appeared the sun It is reproduced here with permission.