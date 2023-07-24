The iconic Beetlejuice statue is stolen from the sequel set

The Beetlejuice 2 collection heist saw the iconic Beetlejuice statue stolen.

The eye-catching artwork is from the original 1988 Tim Burton comedy classic and was meant to appear in the upcoming sequel. However, a Vermont State Police report revealed that the statue was stolen along with a lamppost with a “distinctive” pumpkin decoration on top.

“We tried saying the name of that stolen statue three times, but it didn’t come back!” They said in it A recent post on Facebook. “Vermont Troopers are investigating the theft of this 150-pound set piece from the Beetlejuice 2 filming location in East Corinth, along with a lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin ornament.”

The statue was reportedly stolen between 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, and 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17, while the film was being shot on location in Vermont. according to NBC5The thieves walked up to the light pole of an “older model” GMC pickup truck after midnight on July 14, removed the base, and then loaded it onto the truck. Security personnel reported that the thieves returned on Monday to steal the statue. No arrests have been made yet, and anyone with information about the theft should call 802-748-3111.

Beetlejuice 2 sees the return of Michael Keaton as the iconic character, along with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega as Winona Ryder’s daughter Lydia from the original movie. Although little is known about the film’s plot, Willem Dafoe recently joined the cast as a “law enforcement officer in the afterlife.” Meanwhile, Catherine O’Hara is among those returning from the original movie.

The upcoming Beetlejuice sequel has been in the works for some time and has been teased throughout 2011. Michael Keaton later admitted that he was in talks about the project and director Tim Burton confirmed that the sequel was “closer than ever” in 2017. Now, it looks like Beetlejuice 2 is finally getting underway. Well sort of.

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike likely means that production will not return to normal until the strike is resolved. At least it gives the Vermont State Police more time to track down the stolen statue.

Let’s turn on the juicer and see what shakes.

