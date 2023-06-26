The Hungarian entertainment star underwent an operation that changed his entire life

MC Haver Years of his bad lifestyle did not pass without traces. Fortunately, the funny rapper’s drinking did not cause him serious health problems, and it also contributed to the fact that his eyesight deteriorated significantly from the age of forty. At first it was only for reading, then the situation worsened, even at a distance I had to wear glasses. Many people are familiar with this inconvenience when you have to search for your glasses in your bag to read the product description. Over the years, he spent a small fortune on this, which is why he decided to go under the knife. Before the operation, he told Bors, He had to wear 4 diopter lensesThis already indicates a strong decline, and it worsened rapidly, which may have led to blindness.

Géza was afraid of the operation, but luckily everything went well. Photo: MC Hawer

“I confess like a man, I was very afraid.”

A month has passed since the intervention. Now the In return He told me about the details of the operation and, as he says, he made the best decision of his life. His life has changed and he feels that his eyes are once again competing with those of his twenties. A number of tests were carried out before the operation, and in the last week he had to constantly put artificial tears in his eyes. The intervention was scheduled for May 23, and the closer it got, the more fearful he became. Because of his alcoholism, the fun-loving rapper went through hell, spent a lot of time in rehab and the hospital, but the constant suffering he endured now seems dwarfed.

“Though we travel in a minibus, our eyes are one of our most important senses, but for me a driver’s license is more important.

I have to admit, I was pretty scared. Before the procedure, I tried to find all the information about what to expect.

I was told that I would see flashing lights and all I had to do was focus on them. The laser is so precise that it can track even the smallest eye movements. It was reassuring to me, because before that I thought the hard thing could not move.” – He told our newspaper.

“The first step was to inject anesthetic and artificial tears into my eyes. Blinking, my eyes were poked out and after a few minutes they laid me on a bed, first one and then the laser, I didn’t need to move. It blinded me a little, but it wasn’t bad. I don’t feel anything from my eyelashes, even when they brush it with a pom-pom-like device.

The process is completely painless. One eye took only 17 seconds.

I feel it’s a miracle that they can correct such a large visual impairment.” – said Hauer, who immediately felt a change after the operation.

He often spends time watching movies before his performances, but thanks to the intervention he can now do it without glasses Photo: MC Hauer

His eyes were filled with dreams of what would happen

Géza Koczka He didn’t even remember what it was like to live without glasses, so after he got home from the procedure, the first thing he did was put all his devices in a drawer so he wouldn’t accidentally pick them up. A constant movement, as it is restricted.

So in retrospect, even though I had a dream that something was happening to my eyes, I realize that my fear was completely unjustified. What I went through was nothing compared to my drinking, constant vomiting, retching, and convulsions.

I tried to realize and understand that this intervention was necessary, although it hurt, but I was pleasantly disappointed. After the operation, I immediately felt a positive change, although it was not good to drive that day, I went to the first control in the car the next day. I asked my daughter and her partner to help with transport and they were happy to drive me.” He added with a smile.

He felt a positive change immediately after the operation Photo: MC Hauer

“I got a new life”

to Geza All you have to do is be patient and wait for full recovery. In two months, you will have to go for the next mandatory check-up, and until then you will have to put artificial tears in your eyes every 2-3 hours.

“I have no regrets and recommend it to everyone. No need for glasses anywhere, freedom. I got a new life and from 40 my eyes started to deteriorate. A big thank you for all of this to Dr. Erzebet Fodor, the head doctor who performed my surgery at Markitsyget Ophthalmic Laser Clinic, and I have been able to enjoy his special attention ever since.” said the musician.