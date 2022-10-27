October 27, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Hubble telescope has found a ‘cosmic keyhole’ deep in space and we’re in awe: ScienceAlert

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
The Hubble telescope has found a 'cosmic keyhole' deep in space and we're in awe: ScienceAlert

When it comes to drama and amazing pictures For space, few can handle what appears to be an image of, well, absolutely nothing: a fascinating image of what appears to be a hole in the fabric of space, taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

Described by experts as a “cosmic keyhole,” the phenomenon captured by the telescope is what’s known as a reflection nebula – a piece of debris left behind by the formation of a newborn star, or in this case, a small, multiple star system known like V380 Orionis in the constellation Orion.

The ghostly celestial body you see here, called NGC 1999, is located about 1,350 light-years from our planet; Not far from is Orion Nebula – a stellar plant of huge size that happens to be the closest of its kind to Earth.

(ESA/Hubble & NASA, ESO, K. Noll)

This gap in the middle of the Reflection Nebula is really an empty part of space, although astronomers initially thought it might be poke ball: a dense, cold cloud, consisting of gas, particles, and dust, which appears to obscure the background light.

Around the hole we can see a cloud of dust reflecting light from the star V380 Orionis, which can be seen near the center of the cosmic keyhole. This is where the name reflection nebula comes from, nebula meaning “cloud” or “fog” in Latin.

space agencies described as “Like fog writhing around a street lamp,” but at this point, the cause of the huge gap in the middle of the cloud is unknown. However, if we were shooting a sci-fi movie, we might say it’s the perfect opening for aliens to arrive – or a perfect place to set a portal to another world.

See also  SpaceX performs a hat-trick, and launches the third missile in 36 hours

After it was first grabbed by 2 . Wide Field Planetary Camera On Hubble in 1999, the image was monitored by telescopes including the European Space Agency Herschel Space Observatory. The final image and the story behind it is really a team effort of many tools.

Hubble has been capturing the stars and galaxies around us for more than 30 years now, and it’s still going strong. We saw that recently Take a nice close up from the Orion Nebula, and Snapshot of a strange galaxy “mirror” Created by gravitational lensing.

Of course, the telescope is about more than just beautiful images — it helps scientists deepen their understanding of the universe, too, whether it’s in Discovering new asteroids or Anticipating the death of the sun.

You can see more images from Hubble at ESA Hubble website.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

NASA’s James Webb Telescope captures an extreme view of galactic merging

9 hours ago Izer
2 min read

The International Space Station shifts its orbit to avoid Russian space junk

17 hours ago Izer
2 min read

NASA scientists are working on Earth missions in preparation for returning American boots to the moon

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

9 min read

The World: In the video, Russian soldiers complain that they do not have basic survival equipment

46 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

European Central Bank raises interest rates again

55 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Taylor Swift adjusts music video after accusations of ‘obesity phobia’ | Taylor Swift

56 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

The Hubble telescope has found a ‘cosmic keyhole’ deep in space and we’re in awe: ScienceAlert

1 hour ago Izer