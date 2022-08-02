August 2, 2022

The Hubble Space Telescope takes a mirror image of the galaxy

A galaxy and its reflection appear to form a ring around a bright patch of light.

NASA’s venerable space telescope sees twice as much as a stunning new image of a distant galaxy.

new photo from Hubble Space Telescope It captures a galaxy called SGAS J143845 + 145407, located in the northern constellation Boötes – one of the largest constellations in the sky. The inverted image of the galaxy in the center of this new image is a powerful result gravity lensIt is an astronomical phenomenon that can distort, enlarge, or even double the appearance of distant galaxies.

