The Hubble Space Telescope discovers the nearest and farthest known star

Starlight, shining star, how far the night looks.

Astronomers announced on Wednesday the discovery of the farthest and oldest star ever seen, a point of light that brightened 12.9 billion years ago, or just 900 million years after the Big Bang that gave birth to the universe.

This means that the light from the star traveled 12.9 billion light years to reach Earth.

The result was part of an effort to use Hubble Space Telescope To search for some of the oldest and farthest galaxies in the universe. By lucky coincidence, astronomers were able to discern a single star system within one of those galaxies.

said Brian Welch, a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and author of A research paper published Wednesday in the journal Nature describes the discovery.

Usually, distant objects are too dark to be seen. But Einstein’s general theory of relativity, which describes how gravity bends space, offers a useful solution. A nearby massive galaxy cluster can act as a lens to amplify the light from stars and distant galaxies behind them.