June 24, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Hubble Space Telescope captures a dead star in cosmic cannibalism

Izer 17 hours ago 2 min read
The Hubble Space Telescope has detected evidence of a white dwarf star devouring rocky and icy material from its own system, suggesting that water and other volatiles may be common in the outer regions of planetary systems.

The astronomers used archival data from Hubble Space Telescope and other observatories to analyze the spectral properties of white dwarf star G238-44. Elements detected on the star’s surface show that the dead star is pulling debris from the inner and outer extensions of its system.

