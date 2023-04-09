April 9, 2023

The “Hubble problem” could deepen with the new measurement of the expansion of the universe

Image of Cepheid variable star RS Puppis. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) – Hubble/Europe Collaboration)

The most accurate observation yet of distant stars that periodically change in brightness may prompt a rethink of the rate at which the universe is expanding — perhaps by settling, or deepening, a long-standing problem in cosmology.

The observation confirms that there is a discrepancy between the two main methods of measuring velocity Universe Expanding, aligning with one and not the other, a new study reports.

Researchers in the Stellar group used data collected by Europe Jaya spacecraft for study Cepheid variable stars, which pulsates regularly, providing a method for accurately measuring cosmic distances. The technique of measuring Cepheid stars is expanding to include other methods, such as those based on Type 1a observations supernovae.

