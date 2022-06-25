The heartbreaking truth about Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s love story

When did Priscilla Presley first move to Graceland?

Priscilla spent Christmas 1962 in Graceland, and when she returned to Germany, she told her mother that Elvis wanted her to move to Memphis to complete high school.

Elvis told Paul that Priscilla could live with his father and stepmother.

“I declare his intentions honest, and he swears that he loves me, needs me, and respects me,” Priscilla told People. “Actually, he couldn’t live without me,” he said, “noting that one day we would get married. In that light, there was little my parents could do but they said yes, and they eventually did.”

Priscilla moved in with Vernon and De Presleytechnically, while attending Immaculate Conception Cathedral High School in Memphis, but spending so much time in Graceland with Elvis, she was finally just living there.

Priscilla said, “People said, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe your parents let you go with this stranger’.” good morning america In 2017. “But it was a very innocent time. I loved it so much. I definitely felt safe…we can’t compare it today. We still have high morals and standards. There was a lot of care.”

But Elvis was also making multiple movies a year, all with beautiful leading ladies, and even if he didn’t have as many squabbles with his co-workers as the rumors were, he also wasn’t living the life of a man that was talked about.