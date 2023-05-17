The head of Ukrainian intelligence spoke out: “The worst thing is that what Prigozhin says is mostly true”

“For the past few days, our troops have liberated an area of ​​about 20 square kilometers in the northern and southern parts of the outskirts of Bahmut, but at the same time in Bahmut, the enemy has made some progress and is completely destroying the town with artillery. In addition, the enemy has brought professional paratroopers there. The fight with various results. Continued” – explained the Deputy Minister.

The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Krylo Budanov, expressed his opinion in a press interview that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian mercenary organization Wagner, is 80 percent true.

What’s worse is that what Prigogine says is mostly true. There are things you can’t even say are lies because they can be taken two ways, but 80 percent of what you say is absolutely true.

– he said.

According to Butano, Prigozhin is openly critical of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, and these revelations are not part of Russian psychological warfare. The head of news recruitment explained that the Wagner military company led by Prigozhin showed “maximum efficiency” compared to the Russian army, whose command was “jealously” trying to “physically eliminate” the private army. Budanov noted that Wagner’s mercenaries were more capable than Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s soldiers.

In an interview with the intelligence chief, the Russian Federation’s possibilities for serious offensive operations have been completely exhausted, but the attackers have built a strong defense. The news service of the Ukrainian police reported that a car of the White Angel Ukrainian police unit came under Russian fire near the settlement of Kaziv Yar in Bahmut district, but despite this, they managed to evacuate ten civilians from Bahmut.

The Ukrainian Border Guard Service announced that members of their unit repelled two attacks by Russian troops in Bagmut, killing nine Russian soldiers. According to the press release, the Russians attacked with small groups of infantry supported by artillery.

From the Ukrainian General Staff’s evening battlefield situation report, Ukrainska Pravda news site highlighted that Russian forces continue to press hard in the Donetsk region in the areas of Liman, Avkizhivka, Bahmut and Marzhynka. There were 44 armed clashes in the listed settlements on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces attacked five Russian troop bases, three electronic warfare stations, two ammunition depots and one fuel depot.

