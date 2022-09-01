September 1, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The head of the board of directors of the Russian oil company Lukoil dies after falling from a hospital window – source

Aygen 2 hours ago 1 min read
The head of the board of directors of the Russian oil company Lukoil dies after falling from a hospital window - source

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

  • This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Ravel Maganov, president of Russia’s second-largest oil producer, Lukoil. (LKOH.MM)A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that he died on Thursday after falling from a window in a hospital in Moscow.

Some Russian media also reported the death of Maganov, 67, who was also the vice-president of Lukoil, citing unnamed sources.

There was no immediate comment from Lukoil.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Maganov has worked for Lukoil since 1993, shortly after the company was created, oversaw its refining, production and exploration, and became chairman of the board in 2020. His brother Neil is the head of the Russian oil-producing company Tatneft. (TATN.MM).

Ravel Maganov was a close partner of one of the founders of Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov.

Alekperov, a former Soviet deputy oil minister, resigned as head of Lukoil in April, a week after Britain imposed an asset freeze and travel ban on him as part of sanctions over Russia’s military operations in Ukraine. Read more

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

See also  Five predictions for the next six months in the Ukraine war | Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Re-flotation of a tanker after it ran aground in the Suez Canal – Egyptian Canal Authority

10 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

EU complicates travel rules for Russians but rejects visa ban

18 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Satellite images showed that Pakistan flooded the latest 100 km wide lake

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Homeland – Victor Orban announces hiatus is over with another beard pic

1 hour ago Arzu
4 min read

US officials order Nvidia to halt sales of its best AI chips to China

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Burning Man 2022 changes coffee sales policy

1 hour ago Muhammad
5 min read

The MOXIE experiment succeeded in making oxygen on Mars

1 hour ago Izer