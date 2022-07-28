The hawks announce Marcus Mariota first

Getty Images

For the first time since 2007, Falcons QB1 has not been named Matt Ryan. Sign the team Marcus Mariota and its formulation Desmond Reader After trading Ryan, with present Mariota and (hopefully) future Ridder in the position.

But the Hawks are not in the running for a quarterback this summer as Brokers coach Charles London announced Wednesday that the job belongs to Mariota.

“clearly, We have a plan for each one of them. “Marcus is the beginning,” said London, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “This is how we go about this thing.”

Arthur Smith said something similar after the Hawks drafted Ridder with the 74th overall pick. Mariota played seven seasons in the NFL, five of which were with Smith in Tennessee.

Mariota takes all the first team shots.

“I expect these guys to compete,” London said. “Right now, Marcus is the initiator, and he’s doing a great job.”

Mariota hasn’t played much in the past three seasons, and his last start was on October 13, 2019 with the Titans. Only played 89 shots in the past two seasons together while backing up Derek Carr with the raiders.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to prove myself,” said Mariota, who Smith sat on in Tennessee in 2019. “I feel so comfortable. Being around art all that time in Tennessee, I think that’s where it comes from. For the most part, I feel really comfortable and confident.”