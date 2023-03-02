The Haunted Mansion Trailer continues one of the worst trends in recent movies

The trailer for Disney’s Haunted Mansion proves that the studio is continuing the terrible cinematic trend of being too dark visually.

Latest Disney movie trailer Haunted Palace It had us scratching our heads about some of the visual choices that seem like a trend in the haunted house subgenre. While the biggest horror in any kind of haunted house story has to be the utility bill (seriously, someone has to pay the gas bill to heat 4,000 square feet), it is the most disturbing aspect of the story. Haunted Palace Trailer is the use of lighting. While the movie itself is rooted in comedy territory, there’s nothing funny about the bad lighting.

the Haunted Palace The trailer features an all-star cast that includes the likes of Lakeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, and Dan Levy. This isn’t the first time a movie has been based on Disney’s Haunted Mansion attraction, and Guillermo del Toro’s 2015 crimson summit It was distributed by Universal Pictures after it was unable to get a green light from Disney for its version. The stark difference between del Toro’s film and Disney’s is the expert use of lighting.

while crimson crest; It takes a darker turn of witty humour Haunted Palace Trailer, the former proves that horror movies can take place in darker places while still maintaining stunning visuals and a crisp picture. We’re not so quick to blame filmmaker Justin Semin and his crew for making this aesthetic decision, because the dark cinematography trend is an artistic choice that isn’t limited to Haunted Palace. One disadvantage of digital filmmaking is that dark lighting is often used as an artistic choice, but many find that this choice is detrimental to the overall quality of the film.

Guillermo del Toro crimson summit

the Haunted Palace The trailer is reminiscent of other films that have used dark cinematography such as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and 2014 Godzilla, which angered fans due to his gratuitous use of shadows. While an apocalyptic film often tackles dark themes, critics and audiences alike agree that the film’s overall darkness should be thematic rather than visual. After all, filmmaking is a visual medium, so let’s make sure the audience can actually see what’s going on!

the Haunted Palace The trailer follows a family who hires supernatural experts to rid their home of former tenants who refuse to move out. For those who are fans of the icon Disney attractionThey will feel right at home in this very haunted mansion. One can only hope Danny DeVito channels his inner Frank Reynolds in the movie, but we can reasonably assume he’ll reconnect with the character a bit considering Haunted Palace It has a PG rating.

Haunted Palace It’s set for release on July 28th, and the trailer definitely has us wanting to see more… literally. At the end of the day, a comical romp through spooky hallways plagued by ghosts feels like a fun adventure for the whole family to enjoy. Let’s just hope we’re wrong about the lighting, and if there’s more to it than meets the eye, we can actually see it!