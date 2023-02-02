Claire Crowley’s wedding

Elizabeth Warrick

She is single no more!

Claire Crowley She married the CEO of Mascot Sports Ryan Dawkins At an intimate ceremony in Sacramento, California, on Feb. 1, people can EXCLUSIVELY confirm.

says Crowley, 41, who played the title role The Bachelorette Performing in 2020. “The happiest day of my life!”

Related: Who is Claire Crowley’s fiancé? All about Ryan Dawkins

The happy nuptials took place just days after Crowley revealed that her wedding dress was It was stolen from her car.

“At this moment, I was like, ‘Ughhhhh, what am I doing?'” she wrote on Instagram. “And I thought, ‘It’s okay. It’s about the moment and what we’re celebrating. I can wear anything, and I’ll be glad we get married.'”

Crowley wore an alternate dress Bridal torches; A gown she calls her “dream” wedding look.

Claire Crowley’s wedding

Elizabeth Warrick

Related: Claire Crowley Goes Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend: ‘My Perfect Match’

It’s a fitting happy ending for the newlyweds who get it operating in October During the Romantic Lantern Festival in Las Vegas.

“I’m over the moon!” Crowley told people at the time. “It was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It’s just been a serious ride, and Ryan has been by my side from the start.”

Crowley was in a previous relationship Dale Mosswho got engaged a few weeks later The Bachelorette. The engagement came so early in the season that Moss and Crowley left the show in the middle of filming the season to pursue their relationship off screen.

They broke up twice after the show, which made it fixed in September 2021.

Claire Crowley’s wedding

Elizabeth Warrick

Crowley added that Dawkins, whom she began dating in 2021, “doesn’t care” about fame or attention.

Story continues

“Really what he’s in is my heart, and he’s very consistent and very honest about how much he loves me,” she said. “It’s something I’ve never experienced… This has been a gift for him in my life.”

Never miss a story – subscribe PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter To stay up-to-date with the best people have to offer, from juicy celebrity gossip to compelling human interest stories.

newlyweds Instagram official gone Last September when I shared a video of the two laughing and kissing in a car with a pink heart. A simple caption accompanied the post, writing: “He.”

She also shared the video on her Instagram Story with an added caption calling Dawkins “my perfect fit.”

Crowley also pinned one comment indicating that she had been in a relationship for a year. “Finally. After a year and you guys are still so cute.”