The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 FIRST LOOK: Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski in teasers

Unhappy: Elisabeth Moss can be seen in the first-look photos released from Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale in the wake of Commander Frederick R.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 FIRST LOOK: Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski tease the consequences of Fred Waterford’s shocking death

By Justin Enriquez and Samir Suri for Dailymail.com

Commander Frederick R.

And now the first images from the aftermath of that shocking event have been revealed.

The actress and co-star, 39, Yvonne Strahovski, 39, is seen in first look photos released by Hulu for the upcoming fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

An angry close-up of June’s face after she orchestrated the murder of the commander who repeatedly raped her throughout the series can be seen in the new shot.

Based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, the show is set in the shadow of a patriarchal dystopia named Gilead, founded on what used to be the United States.

Women’s status is reduced to a much lower status than that of men, as they are denied basic rights such as being allowed to read or use money.

The “maids” are the women who are forced to wear the hijab and subjected to a form of slavery where they are repeatedly raped in order to have children.

Meanwhile, the other photo of Yvonne Serena’s character – who is Captain Waterford’s wife – has emerged as she doesn’t look too upset as she can be seen smiling behind a black funeral veil.

According to Hulu, Serena is looking to “elevate her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada.”

There will be one familiar face missing from next season as Alexis Bledel shockingly announced last month that she is leaving her Emmy Award-winning role on the show, which had begun filming its fifth season at the time.

“After a lot of thought, I felt I should walk away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time,” said the 40-year-old actress, who has been on the show since season one.

She said, “I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such heartfelt and resonant scenes for Emily, and Hulhu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.” diverse.

Alexis played Emily Malik, who was a maid under the name Ofglen until she fled to Canada and is now a Mayday Resistance.

She won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest for her work in the first season, and was nominated three more times for that show.

The show has long since outgrown the events of Margaret Atwood’s novel, so writers have a level of freedom to shape the plot around Alexis’ exit.

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on September 14.

