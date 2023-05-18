The Governor of the Bank of England says that the UK is facing a spiral in wage prices

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said in a speech on Wednesday that UK inflation is fueled by “second round effects” that are bound to prove sticky.

He pointed out that the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee pays close attention to “indicators of continued inflation, including labor market tightness, wage growth, and service price inflation.”

He added that the Bank of England would continue to adjust its bank rate “as necessary” to reach its 2% inflation target.

A sign showing the price in pounds for food commodities, including cucumbers, at a fruit and vegetable market in an east London booth on March 31, 2023. Susanna Ireland | Afp | Getty Images

LONDON – After more than a year of warnings, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey says the UK is now seeing a spiral in wage prices despite 12 consecutive hikes in interest rates by the central bank. Some strength in core inflation [in the U.K.] “It reflects the spillover effects of higher energy prices. But it also reflects the effects of the second round where the external shocks that we’ve seen interact with the state of the domestic economy,” Bailey said in a speech Wednesday. “With headline inflation lower, second-round effects are unlikely to disappear as quickly as they appeared.” Those areas of stability, he said, include domestic wage growth and price fixing. This situation threatens to create a wage spiral – a theory that says workers bargain for higher wages as inflation rises, which drives up demand and prompts firms to raise prices to make up for high expenses. This, in turn, leaves workers needing higher wages to afford the costs of goods and services – perpetuating so-called “second round effects”. See also Kakao co-CEO resigns after mass outage blocks access to 53 million users The UK inflation rate surprised economists by holding above 10% in March. Core inflation, excluding food, energy, alcohol and tobacco, was flat from the previous month at 5.7%.

Bailey said the laxity of the labor market, as job vacancies begin to fall, is happening more slowly than the central bank had previously predicted. He pointed out that nominal wage growth – not adjusted for inflation – and service price inflation occurred in line with the Bank’s expectations. Bailey added that the BoE sees signs of slowing wage growth, but notes that service inflation remains high. He said the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee “continues to judge that inflation risks are skewed significantly to the upside,” and will continue to adjust the key bank rate “as necessary” to reach its 2% inflation target.

Bailey experienced backlash in February of last year, when he said companies should show “restraint” in wage negotiations, and that workers “on a large scale” should not demand large pay increases. His comments were criticized at the time as out of touch with reality, as the public faced a crisis of a rising cost of living, as inflation caused a sharp decline in wage growth in real terms.