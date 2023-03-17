March 17, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The government’s key decision has been released: We support the EU rescue package for Ukraine

Arzu 23 mins ago 1 min read

Govt 1089/2023. (III. 16.) The government’s latest decision was published in Thursday’s Magyar Közlöny, titled “Government’s decision on the termination of the State Guarantee Agreement regarding extraordinary European Union macro-level financial assistance to Ukraine”.

According to them, the government accepts the decision of the European Parliament and the Council (EU) 2022/1201 regarding the extraordinary EU macro-level financing to be provided to Ukraine, which should be concluded with the European Commission. Extraordinary macro-level financial support to the European Commission and Ukraine, European Parliament and Council (EU) 2022/Strengthening the general reserve fund with the help of Member State guarantees and individual reserve replenishment provisions 466/2014/EU, as well as the text of the State Guarantee Agreement based on Resolution 1628 2022 /1201 There are certain financial obligations related to Ukraine through guarantees based on the amendment of Resolution (EU) 466/2014/EU.

Finance Minister Mihaly Varga was tasked by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán with an immediate deadline to ensure the deal is finalized and signed on behalf of the government.

The background to the case is that the government agreed late last year to support Ukraine through a joint EU debt guarantee solution (rather than on a bilateral basis, as it were) after a long blockade and despite harsh news. should).

We wrote about the essence of the EU Treaty here:

Cover image source: MTI/Minister’s Press Office/Zoltán Fischer

See also  More artillery strikes, Russian commanders replaced - our war news on Thursday

