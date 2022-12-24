The government announced the new special tax on December 23

On the last working day before December 24, a total of 420 pages of new legislation or amendments to legislation were published in two different magazines of Magyar Khoslony. One of the most interesting of these is the government’s decision to combine the additional profit tax mandate announced in the summer with a new type of special tax.

214 of the Magyar Közlöny magazine published at 11 pm on Friday, the government announced “Government Decree 582/2022. (XII. 23.) 197/2022 on additional profits taxes. (VI. 4.) Ordinance of Government Its amendment”, which complements the special tax regulations announced in the summer.

This is the essence of this decision of the present government

For the tax years 2022 and 2023, the pharmaceutical manufacturer is obligated to determine, declare and pay the special tax in accordance with the provisions of this §.

The new special line, like other similar field lines, is structured and looks like this:

The amount of tax under this section is determined on the basis of the annual return for the tax year Net income

a) 1 percent per share not exceeding HUF 50 billion,

b) 3 percent for its share exceeding HUF 50 billion but not exceeding HUF 150 billion,

c) 8 percent for the portion above HUF 150 billion

The subject of the new special tax is a person who carries out activities according to TEÁOR 2120 (Manufacture of medicinal product) and TEÁOR 2110 (Manufacture of medicinal raw materials). Pharmaceutical company.

The order also states that the drug manufacturer Special tax for the tax year 2022 by the twentieth day of the fifth month of the tax year 2023 Determines, declares and pays in a separate form.

The pharmaceutical manufacturer is obliged to determine, declare and pay special tax advance for the tax year 2023. The pharmaceutical manufacturer determines the advance tax payable for the 2023 tax year through self-assessment based on the tax payable for the 2023 tax year, which is provided in a special form controlled by the State Tax Commission. It shall be declared and paid by the twentieth day of the eleventh month of the tax year 2023 – says the decree. The pharmaceutical manufacturer shall determine and declare the special tax for the tax year 2023 in a separate form by the twentieth day of the fifth month following the tax year 2023 and pay the special tax not yet paid as a tax advance in accordance with paragraph (7).

The decree signed by Viktor Orbán will take effect on December 24.

Why did the new special tax come?

For the pharmaceutical industry, this decision by the current government is a bolt from the blue, Especially maybe in light of the truth The pharmaceutical industry is one of the sectors in Hungary that bears the highest tax burden on a sector-by-sector basis. Suffice it to say that the original is now modified Summer additional profit tax regulation The special duty of 20% for years on subsidized TB medicines has gone up to 28% on some products. (The then published market Explanations In that sense the increase in special tax is burdensome Hungarian manufacturers(Because products above HUF 10,000 are subject to higher rates.)

On the other hand, given the difficult situation of the state budget next year, it is not entirely unexpected that the government will try to restore the balance of the budget by imposing another tax. Just this morning In our article We have shown why the government is in a predicament 2023 Budget Matters Because according to our previous calculations, next year’s budget could be HUF 1,000-1,200 billion lower than the original 3.5% deficit target, and according to news, the government is insisting on this.

This is why we published our article two weeks ago plannedFurther corrective steps may come in Budget 2023Now this new type of line confirms the correctness of our expectation.

How much additional revenue will the state exchequer get?

After that, the only important question How much additional budget revenue is generated for the new special tax budget on the pharmaceutical sector? The amount from the new type of tax can be read from the text of the decree. What producers pay after their sales in 2022 and 2023 will be included in the budget in 2023 (once by May 20 and then by November 20). For now, since Richter is the largest domestic producer, we made first calculations for the company expected to be hit the hardest by the special tax (TEÁOR 2120 activity applies to it by definition), and based on its annual sales revenue in 2021, it already belongs to the higher tax bracket, as the company reached HUF 630 billion in total sales revenue last year.

Analysts forecast net sales of HUF 770 billion in 2022 and HUF 794 billion next year. If these numbers hold for the manufacturer, the company will be hit with new special tax payments of HUF 53.1 billion after 2022 and HUF 55 billion after 2023.

In other words, according to our first quick estimate, Richter alone (it is true that it stands apart from the sector of domestic producers) will enrich the state coffers by 108 billion HUF in 2023 through this new special tax.

According to our quick calculations, for Richter, this special tax is 25% of expected profits in 2022, while 28% of expected profits in 2023.

After Richter, in terms of sales, the leading manufacturers in Hungary are Sanofi-Aventis, Teva and Aegis. In their case, if we start from the net sales figures for 2021, an additional 56 billion + 16 billion + 14 billion forints can come from these big three (at least!). That means additional tax revenue of 86 billion HUF next year For the budget (at least, assuming their sales revenue increases in 2022 and 2023). After Small and medium come in Companies (For example: Béres Gyógyszergyár, GlaxoSmithKline, Meditop, Extractum Pharma, Bioextra), because in 2021 they reach HUF 5-20 billion net sales revenue, and HUF 50 billion is valid as the low rate special tax is already not more than 1%, so even small companies are special No tax avoidance. from them Several hundred million forints Expected subject to certain assumptions.

