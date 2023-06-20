The Google Pixel Fold deal cuts the price in half

The Pixel Fold is an expensive smartphone, coming in at $1,800 for the fold. But thanks to a deal with AT&T, you can get the Google Pixel Fold at a whopping 50% off and no strings attached.

AT&T announced today that the Google Pixel Fold — and the entire Pixel 7 series — will see some major deals and discounts through the carrier’s installment plans. The highlight here, of course, is the Pixel Fold, which will do just that It costs $25 a month on AT&T. This comes at a total cost of about $900, or 50% of the cost of the device.

However, the big advantage here is that there is no trade-in required for this Pixel Fold deal. You only need to buy the phone and use it on AT&T. It also works for new and existing AT&T customers, which is just sweetening the pot. We’ve seen some good Pixel Fold deals so far, like a $1,000 Google Fi discount, but AT&T’s is the easiest and most direct.

Moreover, AT&T also notes that the rest of the Pixel 7 series is also being discounted. Pixel 7a is $2 a month ($72 total), Pixel 7 is $5 per month ($180) and Pixel 7 Pro is $10 per month ($360). Like the fold, these deals also don’t require a trade-off.

What interest?

Really, there are no restrictions here. the Just The requirement is that you use an AT&T installment plan and pay for the device during its full 36-month term. If you want to pay it off early or decide to leave AT&T entirely, you’ll be on the hook for the remaining cost of the device. AT&T is doing the same thing with the new Motorola Razr+.

AT&T doesn’t say how long this deal will be available, so you might want to get into it sooner rather than later. Pre-orders are now openbut ship date unknown – Google Store orders delayed.

