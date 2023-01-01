The Google Home app starts rolling out full controls for your TV

Some TVs can be controlled with the Nest Hub, and the Google Home app is now finally starting to capture touch controls.

Back in AugustGoogle said it was “bringing redesigned controls for popular smart home devices to the Google Home app,” including fans, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and TVs. This turned out to be very minor visual tweaks to the device control page.

Users with compatible TVs with Google Assistant / Home support They notice now The Google Home app provides full touch controls. This includes volume up/down, volume cancel/mute, power on/off, play, pause, channel, and source list.

It’s the same mold as for the die-cast smart speakers, with a large volume knob and dials that house everything else, except for play/pause.

Old vs new (u/PhilStation)

These controls may already be available on the Nest Hub, but they’re now available on the Google Home app. This differs from Cast or Google/Android TV-enabled TVs, which are instead served by media controls for the new Google Home app.

As of today, there are reports from owners of LG and Samsung TVs being on the redesigned Home app preview program. This functionality is not yet widely rolled out in the Google Home app for all users.

