The golden age was “white as hell”

Simo Liu I’ve been with authors discussing the merits marvel cinematic universe.

On the same day that Comments from Quentin Tarantino Decouncing the “Marvel-ization” of Hollywood, Simu Liu followed on Twitter to take filmmakers like the Pulp Fiction director and Martin Scorsese to the task of dethroning the MCU.

Written by Liu, whose “Shang-Chi” debuted in 2021 as the first Marvel film with an Asian lead and grossed more than $432 million at the pandemic box office. “I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are super auteurs. But they can’t turn their noses on me or anyone.”

Leo responds to Tarantino’s assertion that the Marvel actors aren’t actual movie stars in the final episode of The Marvel Universe “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast. Tarantino’s point was that Marvel Studios is more driven by intellectual property than actual star power, and he said, “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you’ve got all these actors who’ve become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America.” He’s the star. Or Thor is the star… It’s these franchise characters that become stars.”

Liu continued on Twitter, “No movie studio will ever be perfect. But I am proud to be working with one who has made a relentless effort to improve diversity on screen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere.”

Finally, the upcoming “Barbie” star who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World this year said, “I loved the ‘Golden Age’ too..but it was white as hell.” He seems to be looking at filmmakers like Tarantino and Scorsese’s reverence for Hollywood of the past. (Remember that three years ago, Scorsese Compare Marvel movies to theme parks They said they are not actually cinema.)

On his podcast with Tarantino, the “Django Unchained” filmmaker sees Marvel actors as more IP ambassadors than stars in the classic sense. Tarantino also takes issue with how superhero movies seem to be all Hollywood cares about at the moment.

“My only gripe is that they’re the only things they seem to be made of,” Tarantino said. “They’re the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement among the fanbase or even that the studio is making. That’s what makes them happy. And, you know, it’s just the fact that they’re a complete representation of this movie era right now.”

Liu had minor roles on television before “Shang-Chi” made him a global star. This year, he was seen in two episodes of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” He lent his voice to The Simpsons.

