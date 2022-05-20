The global food crisis is threatening – only one big thing can stand in the way of the domestic grain harvest

Istwan Naki, candidate for Minister of Agriculture Before his appointment Hearing He told the Agriculture Committee of the National Assembly that agriculture had been significantly affected by the weather and that the corona virus outbreak should be combated.

The consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian war are predicted,

The conflict will also affect domestic agriculture, and the global food crisis must be overcome to ensure that Hungarians have access to affordable food.

Food shortages are not expected in Hungary, but he told the portfolio that the global food crisis is almost certain if for some reason the war does not end in a short time. Thomas Pedohasi. The President of the National Association of Cereal Producers (GOSZ) He explained: “Russia and Ukraine need 20-30 million tons of grain to enter the world market to avoid a crisis in global food markets.

In this situation, especially due to the shortage in the oilseeds market, it is obvious that Hungarian farmers are cultivating more sunflower.

Expect them to sell it for a good price. At the same time, the domestic seeding system does not change significantly. “Sunflower will be cultivated in only a few tens of thousands of hectares across the country this year. To further change the sowing structure, manufacturers will have to step in in advance and it is not yet clear what effect this will have on the war markets. For this purpose, the purchase of autumn sowing areas, seeds and fertilizers should be modified.

Regarding prices, the President said that in recent days, as a result of Indian news, the price of fresh wheat has gone up to 160 thousand forints, but usually between 140 and 160 thousand forints. That is, very exciting: “One price per day is not valid. If you write something in the morning, you have to calculate another price in the evening,” Tamás Petőházi felt the volatility of the market.

Clearly, the reality of the war, and the daily news about it, determines the prices of grain and oilseeds in the market, and all other factors, even the underlying factors, are hidden in pricing. In this sense, we are currently talking about a very turbulent and tense market that would otherwise not be significantly affected by factors to pay more attention to and crop markets are significantly designed. Thus, transport stocks, utilization, export movements, or the sowing system and the large weather in large, globally dominated crop areas have pushed up the prices of wheat, corn, sunflower, canola and other dominant crops in normal years. Currently, all of these news items carry very little weight in pricing. On the contrary, news of the war moved the market, causing outrageous fears and skyrocketing prices.

“Hungary can cater to more than 20 million people, so we’re lucky,” said Istvan Naki, who, however, said grain exports should be restricted. According to the Minister, the global distribution of grains must be taken care of without affecting our distribution. To ensure food security, the ministry needs to know the reserves.

As for the stock, it is worth watching the growth of the spring fieldwork as it is finishing slowly. Istwan Naki told me recently

The increase in spring landscape will give more hope this year.



The weather conditions that prevailed in the second half of April and the first days of May were able to make the spring fieldwork a success in Hungary. Sowing, plowing and nutrient filling were completed without major slippage despite the unusually cold weather. According to a report by the National Council of Agriculture on 11 May 2022, all essential spring-planted crops – maize, sunflower, soybean, spring barley, oats, sugarcane, potatoes, peas – are practically finished.

The Agrarian Economic Institute According to the report

According to performance reports assessing the status of agricultural work, the sown area of ​​spring crops planned for 2022 will be approximately 2.09 million hectares.

Among the plant varieties sown in spring, 1 million can be cultivated on 50,000 hectares, sunflower on about 700,000 hectares and soybeans on 61,000 hectares. These planted areas are significantly higher than the average values ​​of the last one and five years, respectively, which will guarantee the market in the uncertain situation created by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Istwan Naki pointed out.

The head of the ministry said the outlook had improved due to the fall in late April-early May, but more rains would be needed in the coming weeks to ensure the crops were growing properly. The impact of the drought, which lasted from November last year to April this year, is more pronounced in the case of rapeseed, which has a lower sowing area than usual this year.

Considering the current pace of spring work, it can be said that despite the logistical interruptions the makers were able to complete the spring sowing on time and with the right quality, filling the stock was successful.

Based on the information currently available, no conditions for the 2022 crop have yet been identified, which could significantly affect the results.



Balázs Győrffy, President of the National Agricultural Association The To the agricultural sector In his interview, he said that although Hungary’s agricultural potential is excellent, almost 60% of Hungary land is under agricultural cultivation, so we still irrigate only 1.5% of arable land, while the EU average is 10% and that of Spain. 20%. This is the indicator. The use of our water resources for agricultural use is less than 30% (80% in the EU), while we are a net emitter. The damage caused by drought in the agricultural sector in recent years is estimated at 40-250 billion HUF per year. He added that by 2021, the decline in yields of maize, sunflower, rapeseed and soybeans would have already cost HUF more than $ 300 billion.

Irrigation cannot be saved in the current scenario, so Irrigation Improvement is working hard to find a solution to the problem – Istwan Naki responded to questions related to this at the panel hearing.

