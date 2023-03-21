The global coffee supply is already at risk

Systematic, spatial and temporal complexity, extreme climate risks threaten coffee production, it turns out From a recent study. According to a study published in the journal PLOS Climate, climate change will significantly affect the current coffee-growing regions, and this will certainly affect the amount of coffee available, and therefore its price. Coffee bushes can generally be grown in tropical and subtropical regions, and climate and soil conditions have a significant impact on coffee quality and flavor.

The total amount of coffee consumed in the world in 2020 is close to There were 166 million bags, which is an increase of 1.2 percent compared to the previous year’s data. The largest coffee consuming countries include the United States, Brazil and Germany, which account for 40 percent of the world’s coffee consumption. The most important coffee producing countries include Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, Indonesia, Honduras, Ethiopia, India, Peru, Uganda and Mexico, all of which could be severely affected by altered conditions caused by climate change.

We already know that the coffee plant is particularly sensitive to climate change. An earlier one was also published in the journal PLOS One study Among coffee, cashews and avocados, it showed that coffee will be the most affected by climate change, and in 2050 it will be grown on a much smaller area than it is now.

During this time, according to the three scenarios used in the research, the proportion of areas capable of growing sufficient quality coffee will decrease by at least 50 percent.

The decrease is due to annual temperature increases in coffee-producing countries such as Brazil, Vietnam, Indonesia and Colombia.

In the present research, the researchers examined simultaneous climate risks in regions important to coffee production. Their impact on coffee production is not yet known. To better understand how complex, large-area climate events such as El Niño affect coffee crop failure occurring simultaneously in multiple countries, Australian researchers systematically analyzed climate change-related hazards and complex weather events between 1980 and 2020.

Coffee harvest in Nicaragua on February 1, 2021 – Photo: Indi Okon / Getty Images

A total of 12 threats have been identified in 12 major coffee producing countries that could and are already threatening the volume of coffee produced. This is not the distant future,

Global supply is already at risk because of widespread, low-growth conditions.

Doug Richardson, researcher at Australia’s CSIRO’s Ocean and Atmospheric Research Unit and author of the study, told Telex: There are six serious threats to the arabica and robusta families. Both are the most important coffee varieties, Arabica is generally of higher quality than Robusta and accounts for nearly 60 percent of the world’s coffee production. However, robusta is more resistant to disease and weather and is used to make coffee blends due to its higher caffeine content.

According to recent research, it affects both

Too hot or too cold compared to the optimum temperature range,

Too much or too little rainfall compared to the optimum amount of rainfall.

Robusta is sensitive to low temperatures during flowering and high night temperatures during vegetation, while Arabica can be damaged by hot daytime temperatures and low humidity.

Richardson noted that countries were not analyzed separately for yield declines, but it now appears certain that “temperatures in all regions are too warm for optimal crop yields in some years.” In other words, the effects of climate change are already being felt to reduce coffee production in countries that deal with it the most.

From the previous study Otherwise, it turns out that the effects of climate change will be greater at lower latitudes and lower altitudes. At higher altitudes and higher latitudes the effects are still negative, but less pronounced. In the world’s dominant producing regions, Brazil and Vietnam, the area under coffee production may decline significantly. Some parts of East Africa and Asia may be more suitable, but some areas are forested, which can be a challenge for coffee farmers.

Coffee flowers in a plantation in Brazil on September 26, 2022 – Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The researchers found that between 1980 and 2020, climate hazards and complex climate events increased in all coffee-growing regions. Additionally, the risk category has shifted from very cold to very hot temperatures. However, more research is needed to understand what adaptations can be made to mitigate the global decline in coffee production.

The researchers noted that El Nino, both globally and regionally, was the main cause of climate variability affecting coffee production during the period under study. “Regional threats therefore indicate a systemic risk to coffee production rather than local problems. As with other crops, simultaneous crop losses pose a systemic risk to the global coffee trade,” they write in the press release. As climate change projections show a continued rise in temperatures in the tropics, the researchers assume that coffee production can expect continued systemic shocks in response to increasing climate threats.

But what is the solution? Richardson says farmers can adapt growing practices to local, changing climates, as they already do. “Our role is to better understand the issues faced by farmers, but the specifics of adaptation must be different for each farmer,” he added.