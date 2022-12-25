The Glass Onion: Knives Out’s biggest and most amazing twist on the movie

Every spoiler you want to avoid before watching Glass Onion: Takes the mystery out of the cutlery In the future. You’ve been warned, watch the movie streaming right now with a Netflix subscription first.

After our jaws first dropped at Rian Johnson in 2019, we were pretty curious if the director’s sequel could recapture the experience we had at that Winter Palace in Massachusetts. The change in landscape is seen on the billionaire’s private island side by side glass onion stacked casts It did so well that Benoit Blanc’s second mystery is arguably even better than his debut. And that has a lot to do with all the horrible ups and downs during 2023 Golden Globe nominee .

glass onion He sees Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc among the guests invited to tech billionaire Miles Bron’s private island for a murder mystery weekend, which is supposed to be fun and games. Along with Bron’s old friends, Craig receives a puzzle box that they must all solve to secure their invitation before venturing to the luxurious island. As the plot unfolds, here are the lines that have us gasping in amazement.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Benoit Blanc solves the fake murder mystery of Miles in minutes

After, after glass onion He spends so much time setting up the murder mystery of Miles Bronn over the weekend that it’s so interesting, Rian Johnson’s script totally freaks us out. As they sit down at the dinner table for the long-awaited Miles Bronn mystery for the weekend, Before It Even Starts, Mr. Blanc solves the whole thing. Everyone sits dumbfounded at the fun and fake mystery he planned to solve his guests so early on. Of course, there’s an actual murder or two to be uncovered by Blanc, and before anything really drops, Blanc is already three steps ahead of every guest on the island.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Andy was actually Andy’s twin in disguise

One huge twist glass onion That’s really what the whole thing about Janelle Monae is about. While she is initially introduced as the most enigmatic of Bron’s friends, Andi Brand, the film cleverly supports the plot to reveal that Andi was her twin sister, Helen Brand, all along. What really happened is that it was Hélène who hired Benoit Blanc to investigate the recent death of her sister. He convinces her to pretend to be her late sister, by completely getting into Andy’s character, in hopes that her killer will be upset by her presence and they will update on the evidence needed to prove her murder. Sure, it’s a classic twist to having a secret twin sister, but Janelle Monae’s stunning performance matched with Rian Johnson’s particularly quirky script made it feel fresh.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Helen was not actually shot to death

Before we know Andy’s true identity on the island, she is shot on the island and presumably drops dead. When the moment initially happened it was a huge letdown because there was clearly a mystery of the character to delve into and with the possibility of her dying, it felt like we might never know what her deal was. And after Andy’s death, we learn of her true identity, which makes her feel even more sad that she didn’t avenge her sister’s death. But and thenIt is revealed that Helen was shot but the bullet misses her and instead uses Jeremy Renner’s hot sauce to make herself bloody to look dead. Once everyone is gone, you sneak into the guest rooms to find the required evidence. Talk about a bunch of serious twists regarding Mona’s characters!

(Image credit: Netflix)

What Really Killed Duke Dave Bautista?

In other news, the first death that actually occurs is by arrangement glass onion is the death of Dave Bautista’s Twitch character Duke Cody. As the group of old friends drinks the night away after Blanc solves the mystery they came to for the weekend solving just for the fun of it, Duke is murdered on plain sight. As we later find out, Miles Bron did all the villainy, but how the polished internet personality died is actually pretty simple: He was poisoned by pineapple juice. As Blanc later points out, Duke declared the allergy earlier that day, making it clear to the informant what had happened.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The billionaire played by Edward Norton was the elephant? How did I not see that coming?

Speaking of Miles Bron being the villain, I can’t believe it, Rian Johnson has done it again! Edward Norton had played antagonists in previous films, so when the character actor was behind everything and I was in for a surprise, I really wanted to slow down in applause for Take out the knives director. Like any good mystery writer, Johnson is two steps ahead of the crowd. Since we assumed the billionaire played by Norton would be too obvious as a murderer, we looked elsewhere at all of the other interesting characters in the movie. but nevertheless glass onion the end Reveal, Miles!! What’s even funnier is that he’s not a particularly mastermind by any means, which makes him another fun choice for a slayer.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mona Lisa’s death

Then there’s the epic finale to glass onion. Helen and Blank successfully get the evidence that proves Miles Bron, but he then burns it before their eyes, and since he’s got the money behind every guest on the island, their word is basically against it. And it won’t hold. So Helen does the unthinkable – after destroying and burning the furniture and artwork in Miles’ home – she burns the Mona Lisa, which was established to be real earlier in the movie. Why would anyone destroy the most popular painting in history? Well, Helen knows that the man who allowed the Mona Lisa to be burned will be destroyed forever. It’s the only way she can think of to get her classmates on board and it sure works. Plus, it’s an absolutely killer sight to watch in action.