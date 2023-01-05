Screenshot: Netflix

I’m not much into movies; I’m pretty much the opposite of a “movie fan” apart from that. name your favorite movie; I haven’t seen him. But I’ll tell you what I saw – Take out the knives. And I loved it! I could listen to Daniel Craig declaring things as Benoit Blanc for hours on end, without plot excuses, and I’d be perfectly happy. glass onion, the sequel that came out on Netflix just before Christmas, is also good. It has caught my attention that there is Vehicle continuity voucher In it – I half noticed while watching, that I’m kicking myself for not fully appreciating it sooner.

Don’t worry: if you haven’t seen glass onion Still, not going to spoil anything here, except for the fact that one of the movie’s characters – Elon Musk-spoofing Miles Bron – owns Porsche 918 Spyder. He calls her “Baby Blue”. It’s his pride and joy, and he goes everywhere he does. Like at the top of his private island resort, where we see him for the first time, it looks like this:

Screenshot: Netflix

It’s a mostly natural-looking 918, in Liquid Blue Chrome Metallic, which I feel is a better 918 color. (Reminds me of esdera comedator 112i, the best supercar ever.) But wait — what’s that near the back? That black spoiler on the side is a fairing we’re already getting a glimpse of on the Weissach Package example here—a 918 with about 90 pounds of weight savings and those aforementioned faster trims, including the exposed carbon-fiber rear spoiler.

This explanation of the Weissach’s weight savings offers a good insight into its distinctive exterior features. Graphic: Porsche

G/O Media may earn a commission 22% Off Sunnote Space Heater Heat it up

Can heat up a room incredibly quickly and is powerful enough to heat most rooms with its 80-degree oscillating abilities, its 24-hour time, and five different modes to choose from.

The next time we see Baby Blue, though, it’s not sporting those winglets, as He explains:

If you want a clearer look at that second scene, here it is:

Screenshot: Netflix

See, there are no blades on the side there, even though the wing is in an “up” position now. (Irrelevant, but I didn’t realize the Weissach Package’s wing could retract like a normal car; When 918 was added to Gran Turismo 7 Last summer, it was a Weissach, with the spoiler permanently extended, regardless of the condition of the car. Apparently, this is how the wing remains if you switch the car into Speed ​​or Performance mode. If you keep the car in its starting configuration, it will remain idle.)

How does the 918 Spyder stand work in its three modes. Graphic: Porsche

As long as we’re on the subject, the Bron 918 Weissach also doesn’t have the magnesium GT wheels that come with the package. This is neither here nor there, however, the gist of this is the disappearance of those aero blades behind the rear wheels. It is said that a week passes between the two scenes, so Bronn may have removed them in the meantime. It could be argued that he had other matters inclined to handle at the time, so this explanation seems a bit weak. I mean, what are we to believe — that this is some kind of magic 918 with the panels gone or something? Boy, I really hope someone gets fired for this blunder.

I don’t of course. I’m just mad at myself for not noticing the carbon fiber parts while I was watching last night, wasting all my attention on the wing. As TheFettster on Reddit explains, a possible explanation is that the car on the roof is very clearly a computer-generated model, and its exact details didn’t exactly match those of the real-life 918 that appears later in the movie. However, we all learned a lot about the Weissach package as a result – so I’d say the blunder was worth it.