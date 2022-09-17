The Germans gave a strange explanation for why they didn’t send tanks to Ukraine

Klingbeil said: “There is complete agreement in the “traffic light alliance” that tanks or infantry fighting vehicles will not be sent to Ukraine for the time being, because the training of operators will take too long and will not bring any meaningful change. The course of the fighting is “the current state of the war.”

Training for Panzerhaubitze 2000s and MARS IIs takes significantly less time, Klingbeil says, which is why the Ukrainians received such systems earlier.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said they were not sending tanks because Germany did not want to be the only country to send modern tanks to Ukraine.

There was a similar fiasco recently around the Dingo MRAPs: first, the Germans said the Bundeswehr needed each 4×4 for training purposes, then they recently announced that they would deliver 50 more Dingos to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Bild recently wrote that the US is putting more pressure on the Germans to supply Berlin tanks to the Ukrainian armed forces. The US is the biggest supporter of sending arms to Ukraine.

Front page photo: Danish Leopard 2 in military training. The picture is an example. Source: Getty Images