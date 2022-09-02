The German government announced that there would be no more reparations for the Poles

According to the unchanged position of the German federal government, all issues related to World War II reparations are closed. Poland And, “a long time ago, in 1953, he abandoned all further reparations and confirmed this decision several times,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman wrote in a statement sent to news agencies, according to MTI.

Closing the case for reparations is one of the cornerstones “on which today’s European order is built”. At the same time, Germany continues to accept its “moral and political responsibility” for World War II.

From Berlin’s perspective, the foreign policy aspects of German reunification, including reparations, were settled by a 1990 agreement between the two Germanys and the four occupying powers (the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and the Soviet Union). ) – the Treaty of Two Plus Four – , which officially ended World War II in Europe.

The treaty was adopted by the then members of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, including Poland, by signing the Paris Charter establishing the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

This is Kaczynski’s old theme

On the 83rd anniversary of Nazi Germany’s attack on Poland, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS), announced on Thursday that his country had suffered a high-value loss, according to a parliamentary study. HUF more than 500 thousand billion as a result of the attack and the Nazis as a result of the occupation, so the government will demand reparations from Germany.

For years, PiS has been saying that Poland has more to come remedy In addition to the previous ones from Germany and Russia for damage caused during the German and Russian occupation of World War II. Kaczynski continued for several years Throws it in This topic is in general conversation.

A commemoration was also held in Berlin

For the anniversary, the Kroll Opera House in Berlin was demolished in 1951 by World War II bombings, in the area of ​​the former downtown building that housed Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. 83 years ago it declared an attack on Poland.

At the commemoration organized by the German-Polish Institute (TPI), which helps foster cooperation between the two countries, German Culture Minister Claudia Roth emphasized: Everything must be done to confirm what happened in Poland. The Nazi dictatorship is fixed in the common memory, writes MTI.

The government is therefore supporting the creation of a Documentation Center on World War II and German Occupation in Europe (ZWBE). The institute will be a forum to remember and meet Poland, the politician of the Greens underlines: “A space should be provided for common memories, bilateral exchanges, meetings and learning about our common European history, present and future.”.

Russia’s war against Ukraine shows just how big a problem it is In Germany A lack of knowledge and, therefore, sensitivity to neighboring Eastern European countries, Roth said.