The gates to the Pitchfork Music Festival have reopened after an hour-long hiatus due to inclement weather

Pitchfork Music Festival organizers announced that the festival gates reopened on Saturday evening approximately an hour after the festival was halted due to potential weather inclement weather moving into the area.

At about 5 p.m., patrons were directed to the exits and told to seek shelter as a line of thunderstorms approached from the west. “Due to dangerous weather conditions, Pitchfork Festival is being evacuated,” the tweet announced in a since-deleted tweet. “Please leave the festival grounds quietly and quickly and seek shelter nearby.”

We have reopened the festival. You can enter from the main gate at Ashland or at Ogden/Washington. Stay tuned for timely updates. Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival July 22, 2023

A short time later, the festival’s Twitter account gave an update, saying it was possible for the festival to resume. Twenty minutes later, the organizers announce that the gates will reopen and the artists’ performances will resume.

The National Weather Service said that scattered storms are expected across the region until 7 p.m., warning of the possibility of lightning, high winds and small hail.

The three-day music festival runs through Sunday.