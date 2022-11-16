November 16, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Galaxy S21 series is getting its second Android 13 update with the November security patch

Ayhan 53 mins ago 2 min read
Samsung works around the clock to make sure Android 13 And the One UI 5.0 making their way to eligible devices as soon as possible. But that came at the cost of security patches with Samsung It’s taking much longer than usual to release the November 2022 security patch.

The Galaxy S21 The lineup is one example of why the Android 13 and One UI 5.0 update will not appear with the latest security patch — the update has been released along with the October security patch in most countries. But samsung It is now bringing the November security patch to Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra with the second update of the Galaxy S21 series that is based on Android 13.

You’ve already got Android 13, now it’s time for some security fixes

A new update is rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series (not including Galaxy S21 FE, Which got the November 2022 patch less than a week ago) in more than ten European markets. It comes with the firmware version G99xBXXS5DVK1 And it includes the November 2022 security patch. Well, that’s about it.

This update is solely focused on improving device security, which means that if you were experiencing some issues with the first official Android 13 build for the Galaxy S21 series, you probably won’t see them fixed with the new software update. In Samsung’s defense though, the Android 13/One UI 5.0 update has been pretty stable for most of the flagships that have received it, so most users shouldn’t have any reason to complain.

You can download the November security update for your Galaxy S21 series smartphone over the air from his phone Settings » Software Update list using Download and install button. As usual, you can also count on Firmware archive If you are a fan of manually upgrading to the new firmware rather than waiting for the over-the-air release.

samsungGalaxy S21

Galaxy S21+ image

samsungGalaxy S21 +

Image of Galaxy S21 Ultra

samsungGalaxy S21 Ultra

