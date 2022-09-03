September 3, 2022

The FTC wants more information about purchasing Amazon One Medical

Amazon’s first deal struck under new CEO Andy Gacy is under scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission.

in question is Amazon acquires $3.9 billion Primary Health Organization One Medical.

The investigation may delay the completion of the transaction.

A request for additional information was received by both One Medical and Amazon on Friday in connection with the FTC’s review of the merger, according to a filing of securities regulators by One Medical’s San Francisco-based parent, 1Life Healthcare Inc.

Amazon will buy a medical one for about $3.9 billion

SAN RAFEL, CA – JULY 21: A sign is placed in front of one medical office on July 21, 2022 in San Rafael, California. Amazon has announced plans to acquire healthcare provider One Medical for $3.9 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Reuters Images)

In the last years, It was amazon Pushing towards health care.

The acquisition of Internet pharmacy PillPack bought for $750 million in 2018.

Scientists work in the lab

The preparations were shown at Amazon’s first COVID-19 testing lab. (Hardy Wilson/Amazon)

Amazon announced plans in late July to buy One Medical, a Concierge-type medical service With nearly 190 medical offices in 25 markets.

Amazon shuts down its virtual hybrid home care service

Last week, the e-commerce giant said it was shutting down its hybrid virtual home care service called Amazon Care, a single medical competitor, because it did not meet the needs of customers.

ribbon protection else they change they change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 127.51 -0.31 -0.24%

Groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations quickly urged the FTC to block the One Medical merger, arguing that it would increase the company’s massive market power.

Amazon logo on a building

Amazon fulfillment center. Amazon is the largest online retailer in the United States. (iStock / iStock)

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

The FTC was already investigating Amazon Prime’s registration and cancellation practices and issued civil subpoenas in this case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See also  Revlon cosmetics company approaches chapter 11 rating

