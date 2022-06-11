The frequency of fast radio bursts from space is a mystery. This is even more unusual

We are driven to determine if the “truth is there”. If we just had all the pieces, they might fit together and form the bridge to a greater understanding.

The team will collect evidence and analyze data for unexplained events in the sky from a scientific perspective to determine if they are natural or require another explanation. The nine-month study begins in the fall, and the results will be shared with the public.

“I’ve spent most of my career as a cosmologist. I can tell you, we don’t know what makes up 95% of the universe,” said astrophysicist David Spiergel, who will lead the team.