November 26, 2021

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The French are deeply saddened by Boris Johnson’s letter – Anger begins to build between the two countries.

Arzu 20 mins ago 1 min read

Relations between the two countries began to deteriorate after at least 27 people, including seven women and three children, drowned at sea on Wednesday as they attempted to cross the Strait of Dover in dinghies from France to England.

As a result, Boris Johnson wrote an open letter to the French proposing five measures to curb illegal immigration through the English Channel. This includes joint police patrols on the coast of France and mutual maritime patrols, mutual maritime surveillance, the installation of modern technological equipment such as sonar and radar, and close cooperation between mutual aviation surveillance and intelligence services and last but not least. An agreement was soon reached between the two countries for the purpose of crossing the English Channel.

The French government has said it will not accept a letter from the British Prime Minister, withdrawing Home Secretary Priti Patel’s invitation to the Immigration Summit in Calais. The French also complained that the letter did not take into account France’s efforts to protect the coast.

However, the British Secretary of Transport Grant Shop supported the letter and expressed hope that the French would reconsider their position.

Cover image source: Stephen Rousseau / PA images via Getty Images

See also  The virus has entered the lab: those who have not been vaccinated can wait for lizards at home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Index – domestic – Putin removes Kalashnikov

8 hours ago Arzu
9 min read

World: Belarusians try to confuse Polish border guards with the Polish national anthem

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Abroad – Worldwide Corona Virus – Index News Summary for Thursday

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

The French are deeply saddened by Boris Johnson’s letter – Anger begins to build between the two countries.

20 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

Index – domestic – Putin removes Kalashnikov

8 hours ago Arzu
9 min read

World: Belarusians try to confuse Polish border guards with the Polish national anthem

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Abroad – Worldwide Corona Virus – Index News Summary for Thursday

1 day ago Arzu