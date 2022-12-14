December 14, 2022

Ayhan 2 hours ago 2 min read
The free Gran Turismo 7 update 1.27 adds five cars to PS5, PS4 and Norwegian Scapes

Modernization: Depending on when you read this, Gran Turismo 7 A free update 1.27 will be released todayOn December 14, five new cars are added to the game. It has now been officially confirmed PS blogThey are Ferrari Vision GT, Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm ’20, Bugatti Chiron ’16, Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray ’20 and Toyota Celica GT-FOUR Rally Car (ST205) ’95.

While the update doesn’t include any new trails or roads, it does feature a new set of Scapes based on the scenic backdrops of Norway. All of this content is free, so check it out!

Original article: It may almost be Christmas, however Gran Turismo 7 It is the gift that keeps on giving. The game’s monthly update cadence is now well established, and PS5 and PS4 simulator racer owners can look forward to another dollop of free content from December 15th. as such Teased by Series Creator Kazunori Yamauchi, the update will include five of them Previously announced Ferrari Vision GT. This will initially be free to everyone who completed the in-game cutest campaign during the Gran Turismo World Finals.

Controversy still raged over the other four cars, however GTPlanet.net The suspects are Toyota Celica ST205, Bugatti Chiron, Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm and C8 generation Chevrolet Corvette. Obviously, these are all educated guesses based on silhouettes, so don’t take it as gospel, but they seem as good as any guesses.

Remember, Gran Turismo 7’s monthly updates usually include more than just cars, so don’t be surprised if new Scapes, track layouts, menus, and more creep in along with the aforementioned additions. And as we noted earlier, all of this content will be free for everyone, so you can look forward to some festive additions, courtesy of Polyphony Digital and the staff.

