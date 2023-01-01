The Foo Fighters end the ‘most tragically difficult year our group has ever known’ by vowing to continue without Taylor Hawkins

Pat Smyr, Taylor Hawkins and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Studio 666” at TCL’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood just one month before Hawkins’ death. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

After Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died suddenly On March 25, 2022, the band’s future was in doubt, given the extremely close friendship Hawkins shared with frontman Dave Grohl as well as his crucial role in the line-up (he’s been an integral member since 1997, co-writing on every album since 1999). There is nothing left to lose). Four days after Hawkins’ death, the Foo Fighters indefinitely canceled all of their future concerts, including a performance at the 64th Annual Grammys (where they ended up winning three awards in absentia).

While Grohl has occasionally performed live surprises—with Lionel Richie at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, with Billie Eilish at Los Angeles’s Forum, with Sir Paul McCartney at Glastonbury—the band’s only live performances have been in an all-star tribute. Concerts held in London and Los Angeles last September. But now, the Foo Fighters have confirmed in an emotional social media post that they will They continued to work without Hawkins – although they would understandably be a “different band”.

“As we say goodbye to the hardest and most tragic year our band has ever known, we remember how grateful we are to the people we love and cherish the most, and to the loved ones who are no longer with us,” stated the band. Foo Fighters was formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and the sustainment of life. Over the past 27 years, our fans have built a global community, a dedicated support system that has helped us all get through our darkest times together. A place to share our joy and pain, hopes and fears, and to join in a choir A life together through music. Without Taylor, we wouldn’t have become the band we were–and without Taylor, we know we’ll be a different band moving forward. We also know that you, the fans, mean as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again– And soon we’ll be—he’ll be there in spirit with us all every night.”

The year and a half leading up to Hawkins’ shocking death was a particularly tumultuous and prolific time for the seemingly unstoppable foo-fighters. They released their tenth Grammy-winning studio album Medicine in the middle of the nightdisco covers on the Record Store album Hail SatinComedy horror movie Studio 666; performed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration; received the Global Icon Award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards; McCartney has inducted her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins speaks on stage during the 36th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 30, 2021 (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

The Foo Fighters were also one of the first bands to actively tour to return to the stage once COVID restrictions eased in 2021, starting with six songs at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live event on May 2 of that year, followed by a full 23 songs. A show at the 610-capacity Canyon Club in Agoura, Calif., to celebrate the “reopening” of Los Angeles County nightlife on June 15. , including Chicago’s Lollapalooza. Overall, they played about 40 shows in 2021, and at the time of Hawkins’ death there were approximately 60 dates, across North America, South America, Europe and Australia, on the Foo Fighters’ 2022 calendar.

Hawkins’ final show with the Foo Fighters was at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 20, 2022. Five days later, it was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, just hours before Foss was set to perform at the Estéreo Picnic Festival; Instead of a concert, candles were placed on stage that night to honor him. Two months after his death, Rolling Stone published a bombshell report titled “Taylor Hawkins’ Last Days as a Foo Fighter”, claiming that the drummer was near exhaustion from playing so many physically taxing shows, for nearly three hours, and was considering cutting back on duties or even quitting the band altogether because he “knew He doesn’t have it in him.” The foo camp has not publicly addressed the allegations, but two of Hawkins’ close friends interviewed for the piece, Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, did. Criticize Rolling Stonea report.

No cause of death was released, and Foo Fighters’ December 31 statement did not mention who might replace Hawkins in the lineup or any specific plans for a new album or tour.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Follow Lyndsey on FacebookAnd the TwitterAnd the InstagramAnd the Amazon