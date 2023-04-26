The Flash gets glowing reactions and Ezra Miller’s questions in the premiere

the light. The movie was shown Tuesday during the Cinemacon panel at Warner Bros. Discovery, mostly to theater owners and exhibitors (plus some members of the press), seems to have been met with a resoundingly positive reception. But controversy and legal troubles still surround the film’s star, Ezra Miller.

The film’s debut was well received Strong praise from a variety of attendeesAlthough the reactions have been limited to social media so far. These positive results mostly come on the heels of a variety of people, from DC Studios President James Gunn to Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer David Zaslavsaying the movie was among the best superhero movies they’ve ever seen – which many of the reactions seem to agree with.

While these reactions have come a long way in hype the light To top it off, they don’t offer much in the way of the film’s plot, despite rumors providing the entire DC universe with a cinematic reset that will free up James Gunn and Peter Safran’s slate of new DC movies.

Along with all the praise, the film’s director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti also had some questions about the star of the film.

over the past two years, Miller has been arrested several times, and continues to face charges in multiple states, on a variety of allegations including disorderly conduct, harassment, and assault. Miller also had a restraining order filed against them and faced grooming charges. since then, Miller released a statement, saying they were in the midst of a severe mental health crisis and are now in recovery and seeking treatment. The Muschietti siblings echoed that sentiment, and said much more in their post-screening panel, Entertainment Weekly:

“We’re all hoping they’re getting better…they’re taking steps to recover,” Andy Muschietti said. They’re dealing with mental health issues, but they’re doing just fine. We spoke to them not long ago, and they are very committed to getting better.”

The siblings also emphasized Miller’s good behavior on set, adding, “Their commitment to the role was something we hadn’t seen before.”

With the film’s release approaching, it’s unclear whether or not Miller will be part of the larger promotional schedule for the film. Together with Miller, the light Also starring Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck – who play their own versions of Bruce Wayne and Batman – Michael Shannon, who returns to the role of Zod, and Sashe Calle, who plays Supergirl. the light It is set for theatrical release on June 16.

