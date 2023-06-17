arg.

That was the buzz around Hollywood on Saturday morning as opening weekend estimates for the hotly anticipated DC swirled the light and Pixar racist, which will debut domestically over the June long weekend. (It’s also Father’s Day on Sunday.)

Starring Ezra Miller in the titular role, Warner Bros. Pictures. and DC’s the light It looks to gross $58 million to $60 million for the three-day weekend and $70 million or less for the four days. The superhero tentpole was hoping for a three-day start of at least $70 million to come before DC titles like Black Adamwhich collected $67 million in its first three days.

the light It earned $24.5 million on Friday, including $9.7 million in previews.

Driving the studio was exhilarating the light For several months, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav calls it the greatest superhero movie he’s ever seen. Many critics disagree with this assessment. The pic currently has a 67 percent Tomatometer Score on Rotten Tomatoes. Bigger problem: Audiences gave the movie an average B CinemaScore (as a way of comparison, racist He got an A).

While superhero fare often skews heavily from the male lead, the light More than usual by far, or 73 percent.

Box office critics believed that Ezra Miller’s off-screen problems affected the film’s performance. Miller has been arrested multiple times in 2022 and has been the subject of numerous controversies, culminating in the actor issuing a statement in August last year apologizing for his behavior and saying he would get help for “complicated mental health issues.” Miller walked the red carpet at the film’s premiere but was absent from publicity for it the light.

In the film directed by Andy Muschietti, Miller plays dual roles as alternate timeline versions of fast-paced superhero Barry Allen, with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck returning in their respective Batman roles (in Keaton’s case, it’s a character he hasn’t played since 1991). Sasha Kale plays Supergirl, while Michael Shannon reprises his role as General Zod from the 2013 film man of steel.

DC has been heavily dependent on the light To improve her standing after the half-hearted offer of Shazam! Wrath of the Gods And Black Adam.

Ditto for Pixar, which it has racist Opening this weekend. Based on Friday’s earnings of $11.8 million, the family prequel is expected to gross $28 million to $32 million for the three days, which is either the lowest or the second-lowest debut ever for a Pixar title since then. Toy Story It started with $29 million nearly three decades ago, non-adjusted for inflation.

The hope now is that racist A CinemaScore will invest in long legs at the box office.

Directed by Peter Sohn (The good dinosaur), racist It is located in the Element City, where the inhabitants of Fire, Water, Earth and Air live together. The film’s themes include communication, celebration of differences, and finding a place in the world.

The story follows Ember (Lea Lewis), a tough, quick-witted, and fiery young woman whose friendship with a naive and gushy man named Wade (Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world she lives in, where “the elements don’t mix.”

One bright spot at the box office this weekend is Wes Anderson Asteroid City, which is being released in six theaters in New York and Los Angeles. The Focus Features film is projected to post a three-day average per theater of $120,403, the best showing at the specialized box office since. parasite in 2019. The four-day estimated average site is $134,411.

More is coming.