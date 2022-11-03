The first Turkish car is here, and Erdogan is recommending it to Europe

Dok Car Factory began operations on October 29, the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey. A partially state-owned company was established in 2018 with the aim of Turkey having its own car brand. The brand name comes from Togg (Türkiye’nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu), which means Turkish Automobile Group. hvg.hu.

According to their plans, 17-18 thousand electric vehicles will be produced at the plant near Istanbul next year, and then up to 175 thousand cars per year, which is also in demand in Europe.

Toke is launching with a recreational vehicle and plans to sell its first model for 900,000 Turkish lira (50,000 euros) in the domestic market as well. By the way, it is especially expensive for the majority, because on average, customers can pay half for a new car. At the presentation, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he wants to target the European market with the new Turkish car.

Dok’s manufacturing plant is located near Bursa, which is a major automotive hub anyway.

Opening image: Turkish Presidency / Murat Sedinmuhurdar / The Guide / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images