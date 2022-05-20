at George MillerNext Three thousand years of longingThe key to making the most of magical wishes without suffering repercussions is not to be clever or try to outsmart an ancient jinn that has been locked in a bottle for an infinite age. He is delaying.

Three thousand years of longing- A fantasy epic based on the novelist A.S. Byatt’s short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” – tells the story of Dr. Alethia Penny (Tilda Swinton), a solo mythologist who has thrown herself almost entirely into her work. The new trailer for the movie finds Alithea on her way to Istanbul for a conference and a bit of shopping in a bazaar where she happens to buy the bottle containing gin (Idris Elba). Being an expert on the myths and legends that she is, Alithea knows that taking a Djinn based on his offer of three wishes is a sure-fire way to inadvertently spoil her life, and so she instead pleads with the Djinn to tell her about the people he granted wishes in the past.

Doubtful as some Three thousand years of longingThe movie’s visuals are that the trailer’s fanciful visuals are stunning and luxurious, both of which are promising signs of the movie’s ability to make the most of its fanciful imagination.

Three thousand years of longing In theaters August 31, 2022.