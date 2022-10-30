The first Metal Gear Solid 3 teaser was posted on Twitter and it was quickly deleted

Modernization: We’re investigating, but it appears that at least part of the trailer below is from the Unreal Engine 5 Quixel origin video. over here, which would lead us to question its integrity. That doesn’t change the viability of the Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake being worked on by Virtuous (with the video being posted a week prior to a Virtuous studio tour containing an interesting book).

It has long been rumored that Virtuous (a well-known developer/porter) is working on Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake for Konami.

This was first reported by VGC It was later confirmed by a LinkedIN profile that revealed that the company had been working on a remake of the AAA game since 2018 with “[triple-A] Art level quality”, 4K graphics and “still piece destruction”.

Now it looks like we can get the first teaser for the game from Virtuous’s private Twitter account which has apparently posted a teaser video revealing what we believe to be our first look at the jungle environments from the game as well as a series of Morse code revealing the date “December 8” which is the same Game Awards Day.

It looks like the virtuous Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake might be announced at the Game Awards. Her first preview. The virtuous themselves uploaded this teaser, but then deleted it, but people saved it. On December 8th, Morse Code states the game’s prizes. https://t.co/pHYjNvyt48 – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) October 30, 2022

This all underscores not only the fact that Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake is on its way from Virtuous, that we’re more than a month away from revealing it at The Game Awards. Metal Gear Solid 3 would be a great place to start for new fans of the series as the game is set 31 years before the events of the original Metal Gear game.

The Game Awards are set to take place on Friday, December 9th. This is usually a great time of the day for Australians, but we’ll let you know when we know more.