The first known family of Neanderthals was found in a Russian cave

Dr. Skov said that Neanderthals were related to the fact that they all died at once. “It seemed to be one event in which they all died,” Dr. Skov said. If they died at different times, it would mean that the group had returned to the same cave over many years to bury each member – a scenario that Dr. Skov considers highly unlikely.

Researchers have found other evidence that Neanderthals died in large numbers. In 2010, a team of researchers in Spain mentioned Dozens of Neanderthals died about 49,000 years ago when the roof of a cave collapsed on them.

Dr. Skov said that there was no sign of such a disaster in Chrysostom. It was speculated that the band’s bison hunts failed for a year, resulting in starvation.

None of the eleven Neanderthals in Chgerskaya showed any genetic link to Neanderthals in Denisova Cave. But Dr. Skov and his colleagues discovered a connection to a third cave nearby known as Okladnikov. Two Neanderthal fossils found in Okladnikov have genetic links with Chygerskaya. Dr. Skov and his colleagues combined 13 Neanderthals from the two caves to create the genetic profile of their entire population.

In one analysis, they compared the genetic diversity of males and females. The researchers found that the Y chromosomes shared by males were somewhat similar. On the other hand, the mitochondrial DNA passed down from mothers to their babies was very diverse.

This pattern appears in many people Communities Men tend to stay in the group they were born into and women often move into new groups before childbearing. Dr. Skov and his colleagues concluded that among Neanderthals, women moved from one band to the next.

“We estimate that 60 to 100 percent of women in any community actually come from other communities,” said Dr. Skov.