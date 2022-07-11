The first images of the James Webb Space Telescope

An image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope’s precision-guidance sensor reveals hundreds of distant galaxies. (Image credit: NASA, CSA, and FGS team)

Modernization: Late Sunday night (July 10), NASA announced that President Joe Biden will unveil the first new science-quality images on Monday (July 11) at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT). Could you Watch the event live Here on Space.com, courtesy of the agency.

original storyNASA will unveil the first science-quality images of the next generation James Webb Space Telescope On Tuesday (12 July). Could you Watch the event live Here on Space.com, courtesy of agency starting at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

As highly predictable as these images will be, they aren’t the first images from the massive space observatory. The James Webb Space Telescope, also known as JWST or Webb, was launched on December 25, 2021, and since then, NASA and its project partners have offered a sneak peek at what’s coming.

The above picture that NASA released On Wednesday (July 6), it represents 32 hours of monitoring time from JWST’s Precision Guidance Sensor. This instrument is not one of the four major scientific telescope instruments; Instead, it keeps the observatory pointing steadily at its target. However, the image is the deepest field ever captured – a remarkable photo by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson behold You’ll steal one of the first official photos.

We will update this gallery live to share the official photos as they are revealed.