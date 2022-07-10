The first color images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have been published

NASA is preparing to show what the James Webb Space Telescope can do when the space agency releases the first color images from the observatory before it begins its scientific operations that reveal the secrets of the universe.

after, after Christmas morning kick off The telescope’s 6.5-meter mirror opened, and a sunblock the size of a tennis court unfolded into space. The telescope is now centered around A million miles from Earth After commissioning, it is ready to begin decades of scientific observations.

NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency plan to release the first full-color images and spectroscopic data from the James Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The disclosure will be broadcast live online at NASA.gov and across the agency’s social media platforms.

Consider this a friendly warning that these carefully planned cosmic images will be appearing everywhere on Tuesday.

Already, Webb’s photography team has shared snippets of Webb’s abilities, suggesting that the upcoming images will be something to talk about.

The James Webb Space Telescope is now stationed about a million miles from Earth and, after commissioning, is ready to begin its decades-long scientific observations.

In April, the space agency and its partners launched telescopes The first image was taken after the alignment of the “optical telescope” was completed.

The Web team did not select the star named 2MASS J17554042+655127 for any scientific reason, NASA Web Operations Scientist Jane Rigby explains. However, although the star was a hundred times fainter than the light that the human eye could see, it was extremely bright for Webb and a testament to the sensitivity of the telescope.

Then in May, the Webb . science team Picture of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, used to test the telescope’s medium-infrared instrument, or MIRI. The image below shows the same view taken by NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope’s Infrared Array camera, and then taken by the MIRI Web.

“Spitzer has taught us a lot, but it’s like a whole new world, it’s incredibly beautiful,” Marcia Rickey, principal investigator for the near-infrared webcam said in May.

Ahead of the big reveal, NASA released a list of cosmic targets for Webb’s first images. According to the space agency, the objects were chosen by an international panel that includes representatives from NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency and the Space Telescope Science Institute.

The first color images by the James Webb Space Telescope include the largest and brightest nebula in the universe, the Carina Nebula, located 7,600 light-years away, and WASP-96 b, an exoplanet about 1,150 light-years from Earth. The Southern Ring Nebula, an expanding cloud of gas surrounding a dying star, will also be shown in the first release of data from JWST. Finally, the Stephan’s Quintet compact galaxy cluster, located in the constellation Pegasus, and the galaxy cluster known as SMACX 0723 will test the observatory’s deep field vision capabilities.

JWST mission managers say the telescope has enough fuel to continue operations for several decades due to its precise launch path. Its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, has continued to operate more than 30 years later in orbit about 300 miles above Earth. NASA astronauts have conducted several spacewalks to fix a defect in the Hubble primary mirror after the first images returned blurry.

The James Webb Space Telescope is located about a million miles from Earth, which means that a repair mission would be out of the question. Fortunately, the first web images are back in crystal clear.