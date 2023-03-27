The first citizens to get hold of a failed Silicon Valley bank

First Citizens BancShares will acquire Silicon Valley Bank, the California lender whose collapse this month sent shockwaves through the financial sector.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took over a Silicon Valley bank on March 10, after a run on deposits left it insolvent. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which Announce the deal Late Sunday, a buyer has been sought since then for the bank, either in its entirety or in pieces.

Silicon Valley Bank was the 16th bank in the country when it was taken over by the government. Its collapse was the largest banking failure in the United States since the 2008 financial crisis.

The deal for the bank, which became the Silicon Valley Bridge Bank after it was seized by the Federal Insurance Corporation, included the purchase of loans worth about $72 billion, with a discount of $16.5 billion, and the transfer of deposits worth $56 billion. Nearly $90 billion in Silicon Valley bank securities and other assets were not included in the sale, and remained under the control of the FDIC.