The finale of ‘Bachelorette’ was an emotional rollercoaster that ended with fans dissatisfied with the new Bachelor

Scandals, true love, and disappointment helped make Tuesdays The bachelorette The season finale is full of emotions. Singles Rachel Reccia and Gabe Wendy had very different endings to their romantic journeys.

Rachel and her chosen one, Tino Franco, got engaged at the end of their time in Mexico. Unfortunately, the seeds of their love found no purchase upon their arrival home in the United States as their infidelity affair surfaced.

“I mean, I think everyone knows it obviously didn’t really work out,” Rachel said. “he cheated on me.”

Rachel didn’t feel bad for long, as Avene Jones, who kicked her on the sidewalk for Tino, suddenly appeared.

“I was just wondering if you’d maybe want to get out of here and catch up with him?” asked Rachel.

“I wouldn’t like anything more than that.” she answered

The two left the stage with host Jesse Palmer and Tino sitting there in shock.

“I don’t know where they’re going,” Jesse said. “He left this [Tino] I am in an awkward position.”

Viewers loved all the drama they got from Rachel’s finale. Gabe’s journey was a little more familiar. I got engaged to Eric Scheuer and they’re still together.

Just over two hours after the finale, Jesse announced who would be the next bachelor, Zach Chalcross. Zack was one of the finalists this season from The bachelorette He even left voluntarily after a date with Rachel in a disastrous fantasy suite.

The overwhelming reaction on Twitter has been negative. Many fans think Zach is too boring to be a lead in the series. As boring as Zach may be, a few of the women we meet in the upcoming season look unforgettable. And while Zach’s debut as the new Bachelor frustrated viewers, at least Jesse is excited for him.

“I couldn’t be more excited for you,” Jesse said. “I think it’s time to find this man a wife… He deserves it!”

For more information about The bachelorette visit ABC.

Watch as tears flow after Selma Blair’s heroic performance on Dancing with the Stars:

The story continues

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Connect with us TwitterAnd the Facebook or Instagram. And check out our hostess, Kylie Marr, at TwitterAnd the Facebook or Instagram.