The final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. More like a game than ever

There was a time when movies based on video games tried to distance themselves from their primary source material. “This is not a game,” the poster boasted of the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. film. Times have changed: the latest trailer for Super Mario Bros movie By lighting it leans heavily to its origins. This is it definitely game, you say. be seen? This is a scene like New Super Mario Bros U Deluxeand someone else just like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

If you were hoping to hear more of Chris Pratt’s Mario voice, you won’t find much new here – but the latest trailer gives viewers a clear look at the film’s tone. We watch Bowser roar with an army of familiar video game enemies. We watch Mario and Donkey Kong use powerful mushrooms and fiery flowers as they go through a course that looks like a traditional Mario level. We see Mario and Peach racing across the bright rainbow path. Sounds familiar. It looks fun. And it looks like a game, but with better graphics.

This is no surprise. According to directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelinek, Illumination worked closely with Nintendo to make sure the movie looked right. The directors also say that Illumination has improved the lighting and rendering technology to help push the Super Mario Bros. movie to the next level “beyond anything Illumination has ever done.”

As for that Mario voice? You’ll finally be able to hear the full performance when the movie hits theaters next month. Super Mario Bros movie Releases on April 5, 2023.