September 24, 2022

The final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II has been revealed in a photo of the new Windsor Castle

Muhammad
The final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II has been revealed in a photo of the new Windsor Castle
Notebook stone engraved with a name late monarch It was installed in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, attached to the main chapel, on Monday evening after a private service attended by her family.

The plaque is hand-carved in Belgian black marble and features inlaid brass lettering that reads the names of her parents – King George VI and Queen Elizabeth – followed by the late queen’s name along with her husband’s name, Prince Philip. The star of lace separates the royal couple, and the years of birth and death are recorded next to each name.

The four members of the royal family were members of Rabat MedalThe country’s highest equestrian rank dates back to the Middle Ages and the reign of King Edward III. Members of the group are personally selected by the Sovereign in recognition of the individual’s service to the nation and include many members of the royal family, former prime ministers, and other notable personalities. The congregation’s spiritual home is St. George’s Church.
The Queen was buried, after a complex state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London attended by leaders from all over the world. more than 26 million people In the UK to watch Monday’s funeral, the first to be televised for a British Queen.

When Prince Philip, the Queen’s 73-year-old husband, died in April 2021, his coffin was initially laid to rest in the Royal Vault, below St George, where it remained until it could be moved to the memorial chapel upon the Queen’s death. The ashes of the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, are also interred in the chapel.

The royal residences, including Windsor Castle, have been closed since the king’s death on September 8. But the general public will be able to visit the Queen’s resting place when the castle reopens on September 29.

Some areas inside the royal residences reopened to tourists on Thursday, including the Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace, Holyroodhouse Palace and the Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh, Scotland, according to the Royal Collection Trust. However, Buckingham Palace’s summer opening of the State Chambers and Royal Mews will not return this year.

In addition, special performances marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Palace of Holyroodhouse will not reopen to the public.

The photo of the ledger stone comes a day after Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of King Charles III with the king’s distinctive red chests.

The photo was taken by British PA Images and shows Charles in action last week.

“The photograph was taken in the 18th century room at Buckingham Palace last week and shows His Majesty the King performing official government duties from the King’s Red Fund,” the palace said in a statement.

The red squares contain important papers from government ministers in the United Kingdom and from representatives across the Commonwealth of Nations and beyond.

She added that “the documents are sent from the office of the private secretary to the king, wherever he is, in a closed red mailbox.”

In the background behind the new king is a black and white portrait of the late King and Duke of Edinburgh, which was a Christmas gift to the couple from King George VI in 1951.

The royal family celebrates another week of mourning after the state funeral at the king’s request. Charles III has now reportedly returned to Scotland with Queen Consort to mourn in private.

CNN’s Lauren Said Morehouse and Christian Edwards contributed to this report.

